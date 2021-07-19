Mpofu argues Disaster Management Act taking away Zuma's right to fair trial in corruption case
Former president Jacob Zuma wants his corruption case in Pietermaritzburg to be postponed for 3 weeks until he can be present in court.
Zuma's legal team argued that the present circumstances due to the Disaster Management Act would subject him to an unfair trial as the case would be held virtually in his absence...
This article is free to read if you register or sign in.
If you have already registered or subscribed, please sign in to continue.
Questions or problems? Email helpdesk@sowetanlive.co.za or call 0860 52 52 00.