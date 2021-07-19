Clear cabinet of all Zuma apologists

As SA burns in the wake of the long-overdue incarceration of former president Jacob Zuma for the first in a line of long list of offences, it shows that this country has a veneer of civilisation.

We are devolving into our true nature, and I have to lay full blame for this on the ANC.

This present criminal chaos is merely the manifestation of lingering Zuma sentiment in the higher as well as lower echelons of the ANC-led government. The inaction by the military and police is clearly evident in all TV visuals. Police minister Bheki Cele showed a clear lack of interest in what was going on. Banalities from all quarters.

Ramaphosa must clear out his cabinet of any lingering Zuma apologists and supporters.

If this involves the split of the ANC, it couldn’t happen to a nicer party. The problems of SA are not from the legacy of apartheid but the lost years of ANC rule, almost three decades of bad, ill-advised, corrupt and nepotistic government.

The rampant and uncontrollable pillaging of our country is political opportunism devolving into gangsterism and self-imposed paralysis.

The cries that the underlying cause is poverty and starvation is not true. The looters in the main were grossly overweight and clearly not starving to death.

It was really ironic to see El Presidente making his weak non-speech (on eNCA at least), with the window showing the pillaging of the shopping centre in Durban. He said nothing and would have been better to have stayed at home and watched what was going on in the country.

The man has no handle on what “his” people are doing while he sits in his ivory tower getting advice from people who have their own agendas.

Dr Peter Baker, Parktown North, Johannesburg