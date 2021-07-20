Zuma's court postponement granted
Former president Jacob Zuma's application for the postponement of his court case in the Pietermaritzburg high court has been granted.
Zuma's special plea for prosecutor Billy Downer's removal from the case will now be heard on August 10 with the trial expected to continue three days later...
