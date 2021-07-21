Boxing champ Lerena on a mission to help after unrest

Lerena, who helps trauma victims in and around Johannesburg, will be driving down to Durban where he and his team will first assess the situation and thereafter distribute food parcels accordingly

Kevin “Two Guns” Lerena has quietly exhibited his integrity as the people’s champion without showing off.



The multi-talented International Boxing Organisation (IBO) cruiserweight champion, whose following in the boxing sector goes beyond the colour line, has embarked on a mission to feed communities in Durban and Gauteng following the recent riots...