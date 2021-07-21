Boxing

Boxing champ Lerena on a mission to help after unrest

Lerena, who helps trauma victims in and around Johannesburg, will be driving down to Durban where he and his team will first assess the situation and thereafter distribute food parcels accordingly

21 July 2021 - 08:23

Kevin “Two Guns” Lerena has quietly exhibited his integrity as the people’s champion without showing off.

The multi-talented International Boxing Organisation (IBO) cruiserweight champion, whose following in the boxing sector goes beyond the colour line, has embarked on a mission to feed communities in Durban and Gauteng following the recent riots...

This article is free to read if you register or sign in.

If you have already registered or subscribed, please sign in to continue.



Questions or problems? Email helpdesk@sowetanlive.co.za or call 0860 52 52 00.

Trending

Related articles

Latest Videos

FROM THE SKY: Durban's gutted buildings, snaking queues and ongoing looting
Death, destruction & looting: How did SA get here over seven days?