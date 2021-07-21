Boxing champ Lerena on a mission to help after unrest
Lerena, who helps trauma victims in and around Johannesburg, will be driving down to Durban where he and his team will first assess the situation and thereafter distribute food parcels accordingly
Kevin “Two Guns” Lerena has quietly exhibited his integrity as the people’s champion without showing off.
The multi-talented International Boxing Organisation (IBO) cruiserweight champion, whose following in the boxing sector goes beyond the colour line, has embarked on a mission to feed communities in Durban and Gauteng following the recent riots...
This article is free to read if you register or sign in.
If you have already registered or subscribed, please sign in to continue.
Questions or problems? Email helpdesk@sowetanlive.co.za or call 0860 52 52 00.