Elderly lament slow vaccination pace
Lediha, 66, of Mapetla Extension in Soweto, said they arrived at the health centre at 7.15am and found long queues of people waiting.
Pensioner Thabo Lediha and his friend Simon Plaatjies waited almost four hours before they got their first dose of the Pfizer vaccine jab at the Chiawelo Community Health Centre in Soweto on Thursday.
