Zuma knew his age when he defied ConCourt - commission

Former president Jacob Zuma had been aware of his age and medical condition but reconciled himself with the possibility of going to jail when he rejected to cooperate with the Constitutional Court on a case against him.



This was the argument of the Zondo commission of inquiry into state capture as it tried to convince the apex court to dismiss the rescission application by the incarcerated former head of state...