Eskom calls on public to use less electricity as cold fronts hit SA

By Staff Reporter - 20 July 2021 - 14:12
Parts of SA are heading for a cold snap over the next few days. Stock photo.
Image: 123RF/freerlaw

Eskom has appealed to its customers to reduce their use of electricity as a cold snap heads for SA.

On Tuesday the power utility urged customers to reduce usage as the SA Weather Service (SAWS) warned two cold fronts would bring wind, rain and very cold conditions to the country.

“The SA Weather Service has warned that cold fronts are expected to sweep across the country this week and going into the weekend.

“Following this warning, Eskom would like to appeal to members of the public to reduce usage of electricity as the cold conditions will put severe pressure on the power system,” the power utility Eskom said in a statement.

Though the power system was performing relatively well and load-shedding has not been implemented since June 13, “the cold front will increase demand for electricity, thereby putting pressure on the power system. Eskom urges the people of SA to help reduce electricity usage to ease pressure on the system”.

Saws said a cold front had already made landfall over the southwestern Cape with a second due to arrive on Wednesday.

“A series of cold fronts are expected to bring in very cold conditions, with daytime temperatures below 10ºC over the high-lying areas of the Western Cape and Namakwa district in the Northern Cape from Tuesday through to Thursday.

“The public and small stock farmers are advised to take necessary precautions,” said SAWS.

Temperatures are expected to plummet over the interior of the country over the next few days. Johannesburg kicked off the day on Tuesday with a low of -1ºC and Vereeniging with -4ºC.

TimesLIVE

