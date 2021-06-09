Stage 4 load-shedding! Eskom says need for increased power cuts due to more breakdowns

Load-shedding will be increased to stage 4 from 2pm until 10pm on Wednesday.

“This is to ration the remaining emergency generation reserves, which have been depleted. These reserves are required to respond to further emergencies to maintain the stability of the national grid,” said Eskom.

The move to stage 4, the power utility said, was due to additional breakdowns of a unit at Medupi and two units at Duvha power station, together with high demand for electricity during the winter season.

At this stage, the enforced rolling power outages are expected to revert to stage 2 from Thursday.

Breakdowns now total 15,087MW of capacity, while planned maintenance is 1,273MW of capacity.

“These capacity constraints will continue for the foreseeable future and all South Africans are urged to reduce their use of electricity.”

TimesLIVE