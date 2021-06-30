Life more expensive as fuel also rises
Darker days ahead as electricity tariff increases by nearly 20%
Residents who buy electricity from municipalities will from Thursday get a shock of their already hard-pressed lives when electricity tariffs rise by close to 20%.
Energy regulator Nersa in March sent Eskom correspondence approving Eskom's retail tariff and structural adjustment application and the schedule of tariffs for the period April 1 2021 until March 31 2022...
This article is free to read if you register or sign in.
If you have already registered or subscribed, please sign in to continue.
Questions or problems? Email helpdesk@sowetanlive.co.za or call 0860 52 52 00.