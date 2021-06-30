Life more expensive as fuel also rises

Darker days ahead as electricity tariff increases by nearly 20%

Residents who buy electricity from municipalities will from Thursday get a shock of their already hard-pressed lives when electricity tariffs rise by close to 20%.



Energy regulator Nersa in March sent Eskom correspondence approving Eskom's retail tariff and structural adjustment application and the schedule of tariffs for the period April 1 2021 until March 31 2022...