Load-shedding stops at 11pm on Monday: Eskom

Eskom said in the past 24 hours it had returned to service two generation units each at the Kusile, Kriel and Tutuka power stations.

“Another two generation units are expected to return to service tomorrow [Tuesday], while emergency generation reserves have also adequately recovered,” it said.

“While the supply situation has improved at this point, Eskom would like to request the public to continue using electricity sparingly as the system is vulnerable and unpredictable. As Eskom has regularly stated, the risk of load-shedding remains elevated while we conduct increased reliability maintenance.”

