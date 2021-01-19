Eskom says 2-hour power cuts, but City Power says it will stick to 4 hours

Despite Eskom announcing it will reduce load-shedding hours to their direct customers in Gauteng and some parts of the North West, City Power in Johannesburg has reiterated its load-shedding schedule will remain the same.

On Monday, Eskom announced it will reduce load-shedding to two hours to address the unintended consequences that come with longer supply interruptions, particularly during the resurgence of Covid-19.

Gauteng has rotational power cuts of four hours. Most other cities experience two-hour cuts. Cities with two-hour cuts generally go down twice a day.

City Power spokesperson Isaac Mangena said the electricity authority preferred longer outages because of, among other reasons, issues of capacity to manage load-shedding, the inter-connectivity of their network and the ability of Eskom’s infrastructure to handle the load-shedding demand.