President Ramaphosa visits KZN amid violent unrest and looting spree

President Cyril Ramaphosa will on Friday visit the City of eThekwini in KwaZulu-Natal after days of unrest that have caused enormous damage.

According to a presidency statement on Friday morning, Ramaphosa’s first visit to the province since the outbreak of the unrest late last week was meant to “assess the impact of recent [unrest] and the deployment of security forces”.

Ramaphosa is expected to meet with the provincial government and the security forces, said the presidency.

The eThekwini Metro has been the epicentre of rampant looting and burning of shopping malls and other business buildings such as warehouses.