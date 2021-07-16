Trauma as family is forced to spend hours with granny's body due to riots

A Soweto family spoke of their frustration and pain as they were forced to spend hours with the body of their loved one in the house as violent protests hit their area this week.

A relative, who asked that she and the deceased family member not be named, said her granny died at about 6.45am on Tuesday at her home in Protea Glen...