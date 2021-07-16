Soshanguve residents want water bills scrapped

Soshanguve, north of Pretoria, was among the areas hit by water shortages last week after an explosion at the Rand Water booster station affected the supply to parts of the township.

Residents of a Pretoria township are demanding that their July municipal water bills be scrapped after they allowed hundreds of others to use their taps during week-long supply disruptions.



