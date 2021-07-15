South Africa

One of 12 'instigators of riots' in Gauteng and KZN is under arrest

By Staff Reporter - 15 July 2021 - 17:00
Clean-up efforts were under way on Thursday in Alexandra, Johannesburg, after days of looting saw stores being gutted.
Clean-up efforts were under way on Thursday in Alexandra, Johannesburg, after days of looting saw stores being gutted.
Image: Alon Skuy

Acting minister in the presidency Khumbudzo Ntshavheni said on Thursday that one of the 12 alleged instigators of riots that swept across two provinces has been arrested.

Ntshavheni was giving an update to the government's response to days of civil unrest that has caused damage to infrastructure running into billions of rand.

Police tracking teams were keeping the remaining 11 suspects under surveillance, she said.

Ntshavheni appealed to residents in areas affected by the violence to work with the authorities to bring the situation under control and set aside racial divisions.

This is a developing story.

TimesLIVE

Minister Ronald Lamola on the number of looting arrests: 'It's increasing pressure in police cells'

Correctional services minister Ronald Lamola says the number of arrests related to the rioting and looting in Gauteng and KwaZulu-Natal is starting ...
News
6 hours ago

WATCH | Army on ground to help police as looting sweeps Gauteng, KZN

SA has deployed soldiers to help police quell the violence and looting that erupted over the weekend.
News
2 days ago

Would you like to comment on this article or view other readers' comments? Register (it’s quick and free) or sign in now.

Speech Bubbles

Please read our Comment Policy before commenting.

Trending

Related articles

Latest Videos

Death, destruction & looting: How did SA get here over seven days?
From the sky: SA looting shocks the world with apocalyptic visuals