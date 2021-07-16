Gauteng Cogta HOD Bongani Gxilishe succumbs to Covid-19

Bongani Gxilishe, the head of department of Gauteng cooperative governance and traditional affairs, has died due to Covid-19 related complications.

This was confirmed by the family in a message circulated on WhatsApp on Friday afternoon.

"Dear family, friends, colleagues and comrades, it is with great sadness that we have to inform you that one of Africa's finest and most loved leaders, Bongani Gxilishe succumbed to Covid-19 complication this afternoon," read the family message.

The family said more details relating to the prayer, memorial and funeral services would be communicated at a later stage.

"The family appreciates all the support, messages and prayers during Bongani's illness. We know that so many of his friends, family, colleagues and comrades would like to visit his home but due to the current Covid regulations and out of concern for the health of the family, we humbly request that there are no visits to the Johannesburg family home during this time."

Gxilishe, who was born in Cala Eastern Cape, was the ANC Eastern Cape's first secretary after the unbanning of political parties by the apartheid government.Gxilishe's best friend of more than 30 years, Lincoln Mali, described the deceased as a selfless, ethical and humble leader.

"For me Bongani was the best example of a public servant, an activist, community leader, family man and dear friend, if young people were to look up for a role mode, Bongani was that person.

He was professional, conscientious, ethical, humble and treated everybody with dignity. He was approachable and loved by young and old that is why many were saddened to hear about his passing," said Mali.

"He leaves the stage with no scandal and material riches," he said.