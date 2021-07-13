JMPD recover safe with cash stolen during looting in Dobsonville, Soweto

A Johannesburg metro police department (JMPD) “drill squad” has recovered an undisclosed amount of cash that was stolen in a safe at a Dobsonville, Soweto petrol station.

“Upon arrival at the corners of Sekobotsane and Njikelana streets in Dobsonville, officers spotted 15 suspects attempting to load the safe into a Toyota Hilux bakkie,” the JMPD said.

According to metro police, when the suspects noticed the officers, they abandoned the safe and vehicle and fled the scene.

Officers recovered the sealed safe.

“The manager of the filling station arrived at the scene and said the safe had an undisclosed amount of money generated from two days of sales. She alluded that another safe was stolen from the filling station,” said the JMPD.

The police were called to process the scene and the safe was booked in at the Dobsonville police station. The vehicle used in the commission of the crime was booked in at the Lenasia pound for verification.

TimesLIVE