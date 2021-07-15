Kaizer Chiefs have arrived from a mid-winter freeze in Johannesburg to a hot and humid Casablanca‚ where their only focus is winning the Caf Champions League final‚ winger Happy Mashiane has said.

Chiefs‚ having never reached the group stage‚ may be the rank underdogs against nine-time and defending champions Al Ahly at Stade Mohamed V on Saturday‚ but that is also perhaps the biggest advantage they have‚ and they are keyed up to maximise it.

For Amakhosi‚ reaching the Champions League final is already a victory‚ and they have less to lose not winning it than Ahly‚ whose supporters would be livid at a defeat to such complete outsiders.

Perhaps Chiefs’ biggest source of pressure is they would love to avoid a sixth season trophyless in this most unexpected of final appearances.

After a long trip via Lagos to reach Morocco‚ arriving late on Wednesday night‚ Mashiane said Chiefs have some cobwebs to stretch out in their first training session there on Thursday afternoon.

“We just arrived last night [on Wednesday night]. The weather here is humid and hot. We had to adjust and things are going very well for now‚” the SA U-23 international winger said.

“The trip was fine. It’s just that it was too long and you get tired‚ and most of the time you have to just walk around stretching to get used to the travelling.