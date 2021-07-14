Beer industry calls for more soldiers to combat looting, destruction

More than 600 retail and liquor stores have been damaged, and in some cases destroyed, says the Beer Association of SA.

Liquor outlets, depots, warehouses, distribution centres and specialised manufacturing facilities have been targeted.

Among the latest incidents, two SA Breweries (SAB) depots in KwaZulu-Natal were looted and set alight on Tuesday.

Courier company vehicles carrying alcohol and raw material such as malt for export have also been attacked.

Heineken’s Pinetown warehouse was looted on Sunday and cleaned out by Tuesday. All office and IT equipment, batteries and tyres from trucks were stolen. Crates, empty bottles and stock were also taken. Heineken’s preliminary estimation of losses suffered is in the millions.