More than 80,000 teachers yet to get jab

As the vaccination rollout for the basic education sector came to an end on Wednesday, 82,000 teachers are yet to be vaccinated.

Minister of basic education Angie Motshekga said more than 500,000 educators and staff had been vaccinated out of the 582,000 that were meant to vaccinate...