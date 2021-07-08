Doctors warn: Vaccine hesitancy among elderly will affect the youth

The SA Medical Association (Sama) has warned that vaccine hesitancy among senior citizens will lead to a rise in Covid-19 infections in the younger population.

The association's warning comes after 9,113 teachers and school staff, some with comorbidities, in Gauteng refused to take the vaccination jab.

Speaking on SABC News, the association's vice-chairperson Dr Mvuyisi Mzukwa urged the older population and officials in sectors such as education and the police to help curb the spread of Covid-19 by taking a jab.

He warned the older population to be cautious about the things they post on social media regarding the vaccines.

“We have to be very creative and innovative when it comes to this issue of vaccine hesitancy,” said Mzukwa.

“We know that there are lots of things being said about the vaccines on social media. That would mean that we need lots of education to inform the public of their rights, but also the advantages of having a vaccine and the purpose of the vaccine and how far have we gone in terms of establishing what we call the safety of the vaccine, so that people are informed and they take an informed decision to take it or not to take it.”

According to the National Institute for Communicable Diseases (NICD), more than 184,000 children under the age of 19 tested positive for the coronavirus between March 2020 and June 2021.

“As of June 19, individuals aged 19 and younger made up 13.4% of Covid-19 tests, 10.2% of laboratory-confirmed cases, 4.2% of all Covid-19-associated admissions and 0.7% of associated deaths,” said the NICD.

“There were 1.6 million tests among individuals younger than 19 years during the surveillance period, equivalent to a testing rate of 7,598.2 per 100,000 with a 12.5% percentage testing positive.”