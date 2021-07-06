With teachers like these, our future as a nation is doomed

It's worrisome that close to 10,000 teachers in Gauteng are reported to be refusing to vaccinate. It's a scary situation, taking into account that the virus is on the rampage, particularly in the Gauteng province.



The department was forced to close schools earlier than expected due to many teachers getting infected and some losing lives due to Covid-19 because of the current spread. Because everybody was worried about teachers being exposed to the deadly virus, the government was forced to prioritise the teachers for vaccination, after the healthcare workers, to save lives and the academic year. ..