Help us earn royalties – actors

Saga wants the two bills to be finalised so that local actors can start earning royalties instead of dying as paupers.

The South African Guild of Actors (Saga) has initiated a campaign to force the government to move swiftly in signing the amended Performers Protection Act (1967) bill and the Copyright Act (1978) bill into law.



