Traffic boss hailed as hero in stricken puppy’s rescue

When Tiso learnt that it could be an animal in distress, he immediately roped in the help of one of his officers, Suzette Ludeke, known for having a soft spot for animals and volunteering at the AACL.

“Imagine my surprise when my superior came running into my office and told me to stop the work I was doing because there was an animal in distress,” Ludeke said.

When the pair got to Motherwell, they lifted the drain cover to investigate.

Staring back at them was Mr T.

The puppy’s body was submerged in water up to its neck.

It is believed he had been there overnight or possibly longer.

Ludeke reached out to Liza Simpson and Beverley Rademeyer of the AACL, who then also rushed to the scene.