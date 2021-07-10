Ancient eggshell opens crack into garden of Eden in the Northern Cape

If the sheep on Bundu Farm in the Northern Cape are lucky, the 3.3cm of rain in the average March will germinate enough plants to sustain their sparse grazing.

For much of the year though, this sparsely populated place west of the small town of Prieska is dry as dust. Droughts are frequent and prolonged.

It hasn't always been like that though. New evidence from an ancient ostrich eggshell shows that between 250,000 and 350,000 years ago this was a “Garden of Eden” covered in lush grazing and wetlands.