WATCH | How diving into unseen depths to reveal the human impact on marine life

One of the most important aspects of conservation is understanding what is being protected.

But when it comes to marine life, many people have never seen what lies beneath the sea’s surface.

Zoologist Steve Benjamin is sharing photographs from the depths of the ocean to reveal the impact humans are having on these creatures.

“I have always hoped that my work helps people to appreciate the natural world and give the natural world the respect it needs,” Benjamin says.

He founded the organisation Animal Ocean where he and his team work along South Africa’s coast to capture rare images of marine life.

In particular, he focuses his lens on Cape fur seals, sevengill sharks, and African penguins.

Benjamin donates his images to organisations and researchers in order to help further conservation efforts.

Not only does he document problems like overfishing, plastic pollution, poaching, and habitat loss, but on what is being done to prevent these issues from deteriorating.