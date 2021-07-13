In Covid-19 ward, medics battle worst infection wave yet

In an emergency Covid-19 ward run by Gift of the Givers in southern Johannesburg, medics wheel gasping patients to their beds, rush from room to room with oxygen cylinders and pat the back of someone in the grip of a coughing fit.

The scenes in the converted community hall are a reminder of how badly SA has been hit by its third and most debilitating Covid-19 wave yet as the infectious Delta variant surges through a mostly unvaccinated population.

“The Delta variant has caused enormous strain on resources. Every hospital is strained, every healthcare worker is strained,” said Fatimah Lambat, the doctor in charge of the ward set up by Gift of the Givers to ease overloaded public hospitals.

“It’s very draining. Patients are still phoning me from the community for help. When we’re full here we still need to help them. We don’t want them to be lost.”

With SA recording an average of about 20,000 cases a day and nursing active cases, cumulatively, of more than 10 times that, Africa’s most economically advanced nation has also been its worst hit by the coronavirus with 64,000 deaths.