More than 1,300 Covid-19 deaths in three days as 460 fatalities recorded in SA in the past 24 hours

There were 460 Covid-19 related deaths recorded across SA in the past 24 hours, the third day in a row that the 400 mark has been breached.

On Wednesday, the National Institute for Communicable Diseases announced that there were 411 Covid-19 related deaths recorded in the preceding 24 hours, after 457 deaths were recorded in the 24 hours before that.

This means that there have been 1,328 fatalities recorded across SA in the just the past three days. In total since the outbreak of the pandemic in March last year, 63,499 deaths have been recorded.