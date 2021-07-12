Mamelodi protests were electricity-related, says CPF

Mamelodi community police forum (CPF) member Eddie Mnguni says the protests reported in the area earlier on Monday are not related to former president Jacob Zuma serving time in prison.

There were reports of protests in Mamelodi at Tsamaya and Simon Vermooten, where roads were reportedly blocked with burning tyres.

Mnguni said Mamelodi was quiet mid-morning and everything was continuing as normal.

“Earlier in the morning, there was a community protest in the far-east, near Mamelodi Mall, but it was related to electricity. They dispersed. Taxi associations had problems removing passengers. We are not sure what that was about so as a precautionary measure we advised malls to close.

“We have people on the spot who are updating us. Generally people are going around as normal and services are continuing,” he said.