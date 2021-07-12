Ramaphosa extends level 4 as infections rise

Vaccination drive to be ramped up

SA will remain on alert level 4 of the lockdown for another two weeks as government anticipates increased hospital admissions next week.



President Cyril Ramaphosa said in his address to the nation last night that the country had averaged "nearly 20,000 daily" positive infections in the past two weeks, with Gauteng accounting for more than half of all infections...