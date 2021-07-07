South Africa

Police ministry awaits Concourt directive before arresting Jacob Zuma

07 July 2021 - 06:41
The police ministry says it will wait for a directive from the Constitutional Court on whether to arrest Jacob Zuma.
The police ministry says it will wait for a directive from the Constitutional Court on whether to arrest Jacob Zuma.
Image: Sandile Ndlovu

The police ministry says it will wait for a directive from the Constitutional Court on whether to arrest former president Jacob Zuma.

This after the Pietermaritzburg high court reserved judgment in Zuma’s application for a stay of the warrant. Judgment will be handed down on Friday.

Zuma’s application came after a Constitutional Court judgment which sentenced him to 15 months in prison after it found him guilty of contempt of court — this after the former statesman refused to obey the apex court's order that he appear before the state capture commission.

The court gave Zuma five days to hand himself over (which expired on Sunday), or be arrested by the end of Wednesday.

Police minister Bheki Cele wrote to the apex court, saying his department would not enact the order to arrest Zuma pending the outcome of legal challenges to the same court’s ruling — unless the court directed otherwise.

Asked on Tuesday evening if the ministry would be making the arrest given Tuesday's court events, spokesperson Lirandzu Themba told TimesLIVE: “We wrote to the Constitutional Court to seek clarity on whether we should execute the arrest or wait for the litigation processes including the PMB [Pietermaritzburg high court] and the Constitutional Court on the 12th. We await that directive from the Concourt.”

TimesLIVE

New strain of avian flu detected in SA birds poses 'low risk to humans'

The H5N1 strain has been detected in sick and dead wild birds, CapeNature said on Tuesday - with the vulnerable great white pelican hit hard.
News
10 hours ago

SA records 457 Covid-19 deaths and 15,500 cases in 24 hours

This was the most deaths in a single day since February 2, when 547 fatalities were recorded.
News
12 hours ago

Malinga scores opportunistic winner as Bafana beat Botswana at Cosafa Cup

South Africa got off to a winning start in Group A of the Cosafa Cup at Nelson Mandela Bay Stadium on Tuesday, substitute Kagiso Malinga’s ...
Sport
12 hours ago

Would you like to comment on this article or view other readers' comments? Register (it’s quick and free) or sign in now.

Speech Bubbles

Please read our Comment Policy before commenting.

Trending

Related articles

Latest Videos

The walking RET: Zuma, Ace and Duduzane fire up supporters outside Nkandla on ...
Zuma marches with Amabutho, son criticises ANC outside Nkandla compound