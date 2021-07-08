EC chief suspended for 10 years for forcing two adults to have sex in public

An Eastern Cape chief has been suspended for 10 years, without pay, for forcing a couple of have sex in full view of the public.

Cogta MEC Xolile Nqatha said on Wednesday that he had suspended Chief Bhekabambo Ntola of the Amantshangase traditional council after an ad hoc committee recommended his immediate suspension as a traditional leader.

“Chief Ntola was accused of humiliating two individuals accused of committing adultery in his village. In conducting its work, the committee gave everybody affected an opportunity to present his or her case including the witnesses,” Cogta said in a statement. “The committee has verified the allegations against Mr Ntola and found him guilty of humiliating the two individuals.”

In February, the Daily Dispatch reported that the incident happened in 2016 but was only recently brought to the attention of authorities.

The publication quoted Petros Majola of the Khula Community Development Project as saying: “The woman from Mkhumeni location was a married woman and was accused of having an extramarital affair. She was taken to tribal court where [the chief] ordered her to undress in front of the community members at the meeting.”