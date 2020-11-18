Nigeria convicts family of sex traffickers with rare jail sentence

Nigeria has jailed three family members for forcing a teenager into prostitution in Russia, the country's anti-trafficking agency said on Tuesday, as officials and prosecutors hailed a rare prison sentence for human traffickers.

Two siblings - Vivian Omoyemwen Ehiozee, 31, and Endurance Ehiozee, 37 - were jailed for 14 years and their mother - Helen Ehiozee, 54 - was given a 10-year sentence, said the National Agency for the Prohibition of Trafficking in Persons (NAPTIP).

For decades, scores of Nigerian women and girls have been targeted by traffickers, sent to Europe with promises of work, then trapped in debt bondage and forced to sell sex.

While Nigeria's anti-trafficking legislation stipulates both prison sentences and fines, convicted traffickers are often spared jail, said Julie Okah-Donli, director-general of NAPTIP.

"I'm delighted because prior to now we have been getting very light convictions with the option of fines ... so the traffickers were getting off lightly with so much impunity," Okah-Donli told the Thomson Reuters Foundation by telephone.

"I trust this will serve as a deterrent to potential or actual traffickers," she said of the sentencing on Monday in Benin City, Edo state, which is a hotspot for sex trafficking.