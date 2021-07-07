Zuma supporters vow to hold camp outside his home to prevent his arrest

Staunch backers of former president Jacob Zuma say they will camp outside his Nkandla home to protect him following indications by the police that they would make an arrest on Wednesday.



This comes after police minister Bheki Cele and national commissioner Khehla Sitole tried to seek the green light from the Constitutional Court to hold off Zuma’s arrest until his rescission application of his 15-month contempt of court sentence by the apex court was finalised...