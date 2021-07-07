Sports figures defend Raducanu over Wimbledon exit

British sports personalities from Andy Murray to Marcus Rashford rallied to the defence of teenage tennis sensation Emma Raducanu on Tuesday after suggestions she quit her debut Wimbledon because she could not handle the pressure.

The previously little-known 18-year-old, ranked 338 in the world, was the last of 14 British players standing in Wimbledon after three superb wins that had fans on their feet.

But she was forced to retire against Australian Ajla Tomljanovic in their last-16 match on Monday with breathing difficulties.

American former Wimbledon champion John McEnroe suggested during commentary for the BBC that the occasion "got a little bit too much" for Raducanu, while some others took to social media criticising her for bowing out while losing.

The case drew comparisons with world No. 2 Naomi Osaka, who withdrew from the French Open after opening up on anxiety she suffered from media interviews after intense games.

Raducana herself sent a message to fans on Tuesday saying she was feeling much better, congratulating Tomljanovic, and apologising for the game's premature end.

"I was playing the best tennis of my life in front of an amazing crowd this week and I think the whole experience caught up with me," she tweeted.

"At the end of the first set, after some super intense rallies, I started to breathe heavily and felt dizzy. The medical team advised me not to continue and although it felt like the hardest thing in the world not to be able to finish my Wimbledon on the court, I was not well enough to carry on."

Murray, another former Wimbledon champion, said some of the criticism was harsh and premature given nobody knew the specifics of her ailment.

"No question mental toughness can be what separates the best in sport but surely ... you aren't judging her mental toughness on yesterday's match," he added in reply to ex-England cricketer Kevin Pietersen who said successful athletes must simply "deal with" pressure.