ANC slams leaks from its NEC meeting

The ANC says it is concerned by the consistent leaking of its internal discussions to the media.

Party spokesperson Pule Mabe said in a statement there was a growing tendency of leaking discussions of the party to the media.

The ANC is currently holding its national executive committee meeting, virtually, and several discussions, including audio recordings, have been leaked to the media.

Even at the previous NEC meeting, a number of recordings of ANC discussions, revealing ANC members squabbling about the party's step-aside rule were leaked.

These also included a clip of deputy-secretary general Jessie Duarte where she could be heard criticising the Zondo commission during a meeting of the top party leadership and former president Jacob Zuma.

“A case in point is the leaking of information to a digital media platform referred to as Insight Factor that has appointed itself to perform the task of giving 'As it happens' updates of the NEC.