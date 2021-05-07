Cyril Ramaphosa and ANC officials meet to decide Ace Magashule’s fate

Magashule immediately responded with his own public letter, denouncing his own suspension and instead announcing the suspension of Ramaphosa, citing the saga around his CR17 campaign funding even though this has not become a criminal matter.

Insiders have told Sowetan sister publication, TimesLIVE that Magashule, who is part of the top six by virtue of his elected position, had not been invited to Friday’s meeting which is due to start at 3pm.

The meeting would only be attended by Ramaphosa, Mabuza, Duarte, treasurer-general Paul Mashatile and national chairperson Gwede Mantashe.

Among other matters, the officials will also go through the step-aside appeal process formulated by Mashatile and decide whether an affected member’s suspension should be automatically lifted once they mount an appeal.

Magashule, in his letter about Ramaphosa, indicated he had appealed his suspension, in terms of which he is prohibited from representing the ANC in any forum internally or publicly.

“Officials are meeting at 3pm. They are reflecting on these things of suspension letters and counter letters,” said a member of the ANC NEC who requested to remain anonymous because they are not allowed to speak publicly about the matter.

The insider did not rule out the possibility of Magashule’s suspension being lifted since he was appealing.