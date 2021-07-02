10,000 Gauteng teachers 'refusing to be vaccinated', says Panyaza Lesufi

The Gauteng education department has expressed shock at the high number of teachers and support staff that are refusing the Covid-19 vaccination, saying even those with comorbidities have shown reluctance.

On Friday, education MEC Panyaza Lesufi appealed to education staff not to miss the opportunity to protect themselves against the deadly virus with vaccines “which millions across the world are seeking”.

He said key stakeholders in the education sector, such as unions and school governing bodies (SGBs), have thrown their support behind the programme “as they are well aware of the challenges that the virus is having on the provision of quality education to our children in Gauteng”.

“We are very worried that nearly 10,000 of our personnel in the Gauteng education sector are, for one reason or the other, refusing to be vaccinated against this deadly virus which has wreaked havoc in our schools and communities by taking away our loved ones.”

While vaccination is voluntary, the World Health Organisation (WHO) encourages people at increased risk of severe illness from Covid-19, such as healthcare providers, educators, the elderly and people with other medical conditions, to take the life-saving jab to reduce the risk of developing the illness and its consequences.