UCT suspends two students on sexual assault allegations

Two University of Cape Town students were “suspended” and barred from campus on Friday for their alleged involvement in a sexual assault case.

The university’s communications department released a statement on Friday in which they said the suspension did not extend to participation in online academic activities.

UCT vice-chancellor Prof Mamokgethi Phakeng earlier this week warned students against vigilantism after a group of students defied lockdown regulations on Tuesday evening to look for an alleged sexual assault perpetrator at the university's residence.

The group allegedly took the student, who held a leadership position until he resigned earlier this week, to Mowbray police station, where they tried to convince his alleged victim, who was also part of the group, to open a police case.

TimesLIVE understands that due to the pressure of the crowd and the situation, the victim refused to open a case on Tuesday evening. No case was registered by Wednesday afternoon when TimesLIVE made enquiries to the SA Police Service.