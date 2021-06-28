Hitchhikers are robbing motorists in Mpumalanga, and falling victim too

Hitchhiking, particularly in Mpumalanga, has had some terrible consequences in the past few months.

Police spokesperson Brig Leonard Hlathi said in one of the latest reported incidents, a taxi driver who had offered a lift to a man who appeared to be stranded on the highway was allegedly kidnapped, robbed and left bound alongside a woman he was forced to rape.

“On May 30, a man driving a taxi offered a lift to a hitchhiker in Bronkhorstspruit,” he said.

“The person indicated he was going to the KG Mall at Vosman [in Witbank], but upon arrival he asked the driver to ferry him to another location so he could collect money to buy petrol for his vehicle,” said Hlathi.

The taxi driver agreed.