Traffic police save victims from road spike gang in Tshwane, kill one suspect in shoot-out

A gang targeting motorists with spikes placed across the road — forcing drivers to stop, before the vehicles' occupants are robbed — has been foiled by Gauteng traffic police.

One of the suspected robbers was killed after engaging in a shoot-out with officers, said the entity.

Officers were patrolling the N1 freeway next to the Stormvoel off-ramp in Tshwane on Friday night as part of law enforcement entities' plan to track down criminals putting spikes on Gauteng public roads.

“At about 7.15pm, an Iveco minibus was spiked and had its wheels punctured alongside the freeway,” next to the off-ramp on the N1, said the GTP. “The criminals then held the travellers of the Iveco minibus hostage, and confiscated three cellphones and two bags.

“The Gauteng Traffic Police officers on patrol were placed strategically at the right place at the right time. While the criminals were busy robbing the occupants of the Iveco, [they] intervened and attempted to arrest the robbers.