South Africa

SIU takes steps to cancel irregular R150m Digital Vibes contract

27 May 2021 - 13:31
Isaac Mahlangu Senior reporter
Minister of health Zweli Mkhize is under fire over lucrative communication tenders his associates have received.
Image: Freddy Mavunda

The Special Investigating Unit (SIU) will take legal action to have the irregular R150m communications contract awarded to health minister Dr Zweli Mkhize's alleged close friend cancelled and the monies lost recovered.

This was announced by  head of the investigating unit, Andy Mothibi, during a briefing to the SA National Editors Forum on Thursday about outcomes of their investigations.

Mothibi said the SIU will approach the Special Tribunal "in the next two weeks" for an application to get the contract awarded to Digital Vibes cancelled.

 He said he had already given instructions to the legal team to appoint counsel who will put together the application.

"By yesterday we would have now actioned the process to appoint counsel to be briefed, we are looking at finalising that process probably in the next two weeks or so," Mothibi said.

He said  they were also considering going for freezing orders.

Mothibi said the investigation was at an advanced stage and they hoped to complete it by the end of June.

On Wednesday, Mkhize expressed shock at the R150m spent by his department on Digital Vibes.

Mkhize emphasised that he didn't personally benefit from the controversial contract and said he did not think he has to step aside.

Mothibi said the SIU will co-operate with the health department which has also announced that it was making moves towards recovering the funds overspent on the  contract.

