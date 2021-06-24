SADC approves deployment of standby forces to fight Mozambique terrorism

Southern African Development Community (Sadc) heads of state on Wednesday approved the deployment of standby forces to deal with terrorism in Mozambique.

“[The] summit endorsed the recommendations of the report of the chairperson of the organ of the politics, defence and security co-operation and approved the mandate for Sadc standby force mission to the Republic of Mozambique to be deployed in support of Mozambique to combat terrorism and acts of violent extremism in Cabo Delgado,” the regional bloc said.

President Cyril Ramaphosa attended the extraordinary summit of heads of states and government in Maputo, along with minister of international relations and co-operation Naledi Pandor and state security minister Ayanda Dlodlo.

The extraordinary summit, which took place at the Joaquim Chissano International Convention Centre, follows the extraordinary Sadc Double Troika Summit on May 27.