Driver's legs amputated as 'last resort' to save his life after crash

“Rescue crews worked fervently to free the man using hydraulic tools, however due to the mechanism of the entrapment [they] were not able to do so,” Netcare 911 spokesperson Shawn Herbst said.

“Following a consultation between senior medical doctors, a trauma surgeon from a specialised Netcare emergency department was brought to the scene to evaluate options.

“As a last resort to save the rapidly deteriorating patient's life, a surgical amputation of both limbs below the knee was carried out.”

The man, once extracted from the wreckage, was stabilised by the doctor and then flown by helicopter ambulance to a specialist facility for urgent care.