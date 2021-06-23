Kaunda's death must make us reflect on our shameful Afrophobia
SA's future depends on the prosperity of all our African brothers and sisters
A week ago, Africa lost one of its sons – the revolutionary Kenneth Kaunda, former president of Zambia and one of the most committed pan Africanists that has ever lived.
Millions of people the world over mourned his death – including South Africans who have benefited immensely from the practical solidarity that Kaunda’s government provided to us at the height of our own Struggle for liberation...
