Pub owners gear up for reopening

As pubs,shebeens and taverns prepare to reopen their doors for the first time in five months tomorrow, business owners say they are apprehensive about how to enforce regulations on social distancing.



President Cyril Ramaphosa's announcement on Saturday of the relaxation of the Covid-19 lockdown to level 2 has been met with mixed emotions by business owners, particular those who trade in alcohol. The reopening under strict precautionary measures will mean a big surge in spending for cleaning equipment and staff. ..