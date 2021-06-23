WATCH | Metro police probe cops accused of harassing street vendor
Johannesburg metro police have confirmed an investigation into video clips showing two of its officers “harassing” and “abusing” a street vendor this past Sunday.
The clips, making the rounds on social media, show two officers seemingly confiscating stock from the vendor despite the woman's tearful pleas.
The footage also shows community members questioning the officers about their actions and asking that the woman's stock be returned — seemingly to no avail.
The videos were captured by Tony Oliveira de Sousa, who, in a lengthy Facebook post, accused one of the officers of physically abusing the woman after she allegedly failed to pay a bribe to the officers.
So this morning myself and Taylin took a drive to the shops when we saw two police officers man handling a lady who was...Posted by Tony Oliveira De Sousa on Sunday, June 20, 2021
The two officials apparently demanded the bribe after she failed to produce a vendor's licence.
The incident happened in the Joburg North area. JMPD has confirmed that the matter has been brought to their attention.
“The matter has been brought forward to the JMPD internal affairs unit and a preliminary investigation has been initiated,” spokesperson Xolani Fihla told TimesLIVE.
While Fihla was unable to provide details on what exactly happened as the matter was under investigation, he confirmed that the officers were on official duty and were “conducting bylaw operations in Region E”.
It also remains unclear whether the woman's stock was returned in the aftermath but Fihla said that the officers remained on duty in the area.
TimesLIVE
