Taverners promise to adhere to regulations as alcohol sales resume

People in various parts of Mpumalanga absconded from work to queue at bottle stores to stock up on alcohol after the ban was lifted yesterday.

Sizwe Maseko of Mbombela, the provincial capital, said he was going to buy plenty of booze to store.

“I have decided to have my own bar. I’m not stocking to sell, but I don’t trust this government, they might change and tell us that they are banning the sale of alcohol with immediate effect. I learnt [my lesson the last time], so now I’m here to buy my own supply for the future. Yes, I absconded from work,” Maseko said.

Tavern owners and liquor outlets have expressed their joy at the return of sales and the rush by customers. They say the huge turnout will help pay their debts.

Pinky Shongwe, who owns KaMkhulunyelwa Tavern in Schoemansdal, outside Malalane, said: “I’m very happy about this opening. This shows that after all the suffering now we will be able to pay debts. We'll be able to pay our employees. Remember, these are our brothers and sisters who have not earned any income for months now. Joy is written on their faces as they also return to work.”