ANC president Cyril Ramaphosa has called on the party to root out thugs who disrupt party meetings and in some cases even kill their comrades.

“The prestige of the ANC should not be sacrificed at the altar of political expediency and thuggery. When we see thugs among us we must call them out because the ANC is not an organisation of thugs. It is an organisation that has a great lineage of leaders‚ members [and] people who have always been disciplined‚” said Ramaphosa on Monday.

This was in reference to a shoot-out at an ANC branch meeting in Lephalale‚ Limpopo‚ at the weekend which left two members dead and 14 seriously injured.

“Yesterday we received the sad news of comrades who were shot at‚ at an ANC meeting in Lephalale‚” said Ramaphosa. “Our heads are hanging in shame. We should strive to root out these negative tendencies in the movement where thugs are rented to disrupt meetings. They are rented to intimidate and even kill members of the ANC.”

Ramaphosa described the culprits as members with an abiding sense of entitlement who believed they are entitled to positions and would do anything to get them.

“My view is that those types of comrades are those who just want to plunder resources of our people and not serve our people. Those who want to serve our people are disciplined‚ are orderly‚ are humble — people who put the interests of the ANC ahead of their own.”