ANC suspends 24 Eastern Cape councillors who rebelled against the party

The ANC in the Eastern Cape has suspended 24 councillors in the OR Tambo district municipality over alleged ill-discipline and defiance of the provincial leadership relating to deployments.



This comes as divisions continue to deepen within the party in the municipality, with two council meetings currently being run by two parallel ANC factions– one of them led by municipal speaker Xolile Nkompela who has been suspended from the party...